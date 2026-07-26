Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NU by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NU by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $14.12 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NU in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on NU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

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