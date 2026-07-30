Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,863 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 87,559 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,143,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,933,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $911,172,000 after buying an additional 4,631,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,199,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $419,858,000 after buying an additional 4,364,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $690,327,000 after buying an additional 3,117,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.44 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting Omnicom Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Omnicom reported second-quarter revenue of $6.56 billion, above the $6.44 billion analyst estimate and up 63.4% year over year, largely reflecting the addition of Interpublic Group (IPG). Core operations generated $6.0 billion of revenue and 6.1% organic growth. Omnicom Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Omnicom reported second-quarter revenue of $6.56 billion, above the $6.44 billion analyst estimate and up 63.4% year over year, largely reflecting the addition of Interpublic Group (IPG). Core operations generated $6.0 billion of revenue and 6.1% organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% margin in core operations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $2.65, while management raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Omnicom's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITA reached approximately $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% margin in core operations. Adjusted EPS rose 29% year over year to $2.65, while management raised its 2026 organic revenue growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: The results represent the first full reporting period following the IPG merger, giving investors evidence that the combined company is producing revenue growth and wider margins. Management also highlighted expected merger-related synergies. Omnicom Reports Strong Q2 Results After IPG Merger

The results represent the first full reporting period following the IPG merger, giving investors evidence that the combined company is producing revenue growth and wider margins. Management also highlighted expected merger-related synergies. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release generated substantial investor attention after Omnicom had rallied ahead of the announcement, raising the possibility that favorable merger and buyback expectations were already reflected in the stock. Why Omnicom Group Stock Is Up Today

The earnings release generated substantial investor attention after Omnicom had rallied ahead of the announcement, raising the possibility that favorable merger and buyback expectations were already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.65 was slightly below the $2.67 consensus estimate cited by MarketBeat, while reported diluted EPS was $2.08. The modest earnings miss may have outweighed the revenue beat and improved outlook. Omnicom Group Earnings Report

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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