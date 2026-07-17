Lightrock Netherlands B.V. Has $6.61 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,718 shares of the travel company's stock after selling 453,092 shares during the quarter. TripAdvisor accounts for 0.7% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. owned 0.54% of TripAdvisor worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,712.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,107,995 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,858 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 316.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the travel company's stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 242,483 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 146,977 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,615,000 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,372,941 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 335,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TripAdvisor alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at TripAdvisor

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,070.80. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor Trading Up 2.0%

TRIP opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.99%.The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. TripAdvisor's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $13.70 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised TripAdvisor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TripAdvisor

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TripAdvisor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TripAdvisor wasn't on the list.

While TripAdvisor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here