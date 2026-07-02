Lindsell Train Ltd Sells 370,736 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 370,736 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises approximately 15.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned 1.26% of TKO Group worth $493,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its position in TKO Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 127.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 10,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 28,625 shares worth $5,650,725. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price target on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Up 0.6%

TKO stock opened at $202.60 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $195.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.42.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.91%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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