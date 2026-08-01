Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,977 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum supports the stock. Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Dell Jumps as AI Infrastructure Trade Rebounds

Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers, networking equipment and enterprise AI upgrades. A broader rebound in AI hardware stocks, following encouraging hyperscaler results, has added to the positive sentiment. Dell has also cited a potential $60 billion fiscal 2027 AI-server revenue opportunity and recently won an AI and high-performance-computing platform contract with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station. Positive Sentiment: Commercial PC demand is providing another growth driver. Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Corporate device-refresh activity and AI-capable PC upgrades are supporting Dell’s outlook, while the company’s recent earnings performance showed substantial revenue and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations imply additional upside. The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Wall Street Analysts Think Dell Technologies Could Surge 25.21%

The average analyst price target suggests approximately 25.2% potential appreciation, and recent agreement in raising earnings estimates is a more constructive signal than the target-price average alone. The median target reported for the past six months is $500, with several targets ranging from $477 to $550. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention is elevated. Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Dell Technologies Is Attracting Investor Attention

Dell is among the stocks receiving significant attention from Zacks users, which may increase trading activity but does not by itself provide a fundamental valuation signal. Negative Sentiment: Supply and profitability concerns could limit gains. Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Dell Technologies Rides on Commercial PC Demand: What’s Ahead?

Memory shortages may increase component costs, while intensifying competition and the mix shift toward AI systems could pressure margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a cautionary signal. Reported open-market activity over the past six months shows numerous insider and affiliated-investor sales with no purchases, including sales by senior executives and large investment entities. The transactions may reflect diversification or planned selling, but they could weigh on sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DELL opened at $405.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.04 and a 200-day moving average of $248.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $31,160,919.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. This trade represents a 50.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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