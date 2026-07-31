Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 32,615 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 183.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,377 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $122.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Benchmark lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings. Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The bullish case centers on accelerating U.S. commercial sales, larger AI contracts and continued customer momentum. Rosenblatt rating and price target

Analysts remain constructive ahead of earnings. Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The bullish case centers on accelerating U.S. commercial sales, larger AI contracts and continued customer momentum. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for Q2 remain strong, with analysts anticipating roughly 80% year-over-year revenue growth. Palantir is also expected to pursue another quarter of revenue acceleration. Its prior quarter produced $1.63 billion of revenue, up 84.7%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Palantir Q2 earnings outlook

Expectations for Q2 remain strong, with analysts anticipating roughly 80% year-over-year revenue growth. Palantir is also expected to pursue another quarter of revenue acceleration. Its prior quarter produced $1.63 billion of revenue, up 84.7%, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to approximately $7.65 billion-$7.66 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir’s earnings report is becoming a binary catalyst. Investors are focused on U.S. commercial growth, international performance, new contract activity and whether management raises guidance. Options markets are pricing in a potentially large post-earnings move. Palantir options outlook

Palantir’s earnings report is becoming a binary catalyst. Investors are focused on U.S. commercial growth, international performance, new contract activity and whether management raises guidance. Options markets are pricing in a potentially large post-earnings move. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Executive Alex Karp warned that AI’s risks could eventually require regulation. The comments reinforce Palantir’s focus on trusted, government-oriented AI, but also highlight the possibility of regulatory constraints across the industry. Alex Karp AI regulation comments

Chief Executive Alex Karp warned that AI’s risks could eventually require regulation. The comments reinforce Palantir’s focus on trusted, government-oriented AI, but also highlight the possibility of regulatory constraints across the industry. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains the central concern. Commentators note that PLTR trades at roughly 100-plus times forward earnings despite a sharp pullback, meaning another earnings beat may not be enough unless growth and guidance clearly exceed already-high expectations. Palantir valuation and earnings setup

Valuation remains the central concern. Commentators note that PLTR trades at roughly 100-plus times forward earnings despite a sharp pullback, meaning another earnings beat may not be enough unless growth and guidance clearly exceed already-high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that AI spending could slow, customers could develop competing tools internally, and Palantir’s growth may not outpace its valuation. Broader concern about an AI infrastructure or SaaS spending bubble is adding pressure to high-multiple software stocks. Palantir AI competition risks

Bears argue that AI spending could slow, customers could develop competing tools internally, and Palantir’s growth may not outpace its valuation. Broader concern about an AI infrastructure or SaaS spending bubble is adding pressure to high-multiple software stocks. Negative Sentiment: France’s reported move to replace Palantir with domestic provider ChapsVision raises concerns about European government-contract growth and the broader trend toward digital sovereignty. Palantir and France

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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