Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,689 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Lemonade worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lemonade from $98.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMND

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $48.32 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 14.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,608 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $191,007.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,574.84. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $64,867.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 187,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,256.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,007 shares of company stock worth $620,201. Insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

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