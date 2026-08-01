Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $3.51 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,591 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,098 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,829 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $198,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Trading Up 5.6%

ANET stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The business's 50-day moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $4,433,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 462,400 shares in the company, valued at $78,843,824. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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