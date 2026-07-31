Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 100,620 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,273 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 100,620 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix signed a reported $500 million global licensing agreement for “The Walking Dead” universe. The deal could support viewing engagement, subscriber retention and advertising revenue, although the content cost will weigh on near-term economics. Netflix lands global streaming deal for The Walking Dead

Netflix signed a reported for “The Walking Dead” universe. The deal could support viewing engagement, subscriber retention and advertising revenue, although the content cost will weigh on near-term economics. Positive Sentiment: Netflix’s selective push into live programming is attracting subscribers and boosting engagement and advertising opportunities. The reported agreement to carry the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada could strengthen its live-content strategy, though the rights reportedly cost about $200 million. Netflix’s Live Content Push

Netflix’s selective push into live programming is attracting subscribers and boosting engagement and advertising opportunities. The reported agreement to carry the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada could strengthen its live-content strategy, though the rights reportedly cost about $200 million. Positive Sentiment: Streaming continues to gain share of television viewing, and one analyst publicly recommended Netflix as an investment idea, offering some support for the long-term growth case. Netflix on CNBC’s Final Trades

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 492,289 shares of company stock worth $42,186,530 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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