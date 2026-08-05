Little House Capital LLC Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Little House Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,021 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Little House Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $19,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,497,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,134,968 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $10,947,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,900 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 457,049 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $115,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $344.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $309.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $364.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KGI Securities cut shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance cut Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Apple’s AI Strategy Looks Different—Will It Pay Off?

Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. AAPL Stock Alert: What to Know as Apple Acquires PlasmaSolve

Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Apple seeks preliminary injunction against OpenAI in trade secrets case

Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Apple launches fresh legal challenge against UK encrypted data access demand

Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth.

The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation.

China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The CEO transition adds execution risk. While some coverage views Cook’s departure as a well-prepared succession, investors will watch whether John Ternus can accelerate AI development and sustain Apple’s growth momentum.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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