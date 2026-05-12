Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $628.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE LMT opened at $512.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $602.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here