Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Position in RH $RH

Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,283,000. RH makes up 2.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.50% of RH as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 492 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RH by 30.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RH by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $177.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.05. RH has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 69,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $11,705,814.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,282,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,278,780.64. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberini acquired 11,388 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.90 per share, with a total value of $1,832,329.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock worth $21,856,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded RH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

Key Stories Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: RH’s most recent quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations, with revenue of $800.3 million versus an $792.6 million consensus estimate and a loss of $1.97 per share versus an expected loss of $2.12. This offers limited support for the shares, although the results were released in June rather than during the current news window.

RH’s most recent quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations, with revenue of $800.3 million versus an $792.6 million consensus estimate and a loss of $1.97 per share versus an expected loss of $2.12. This offers limited support for the shares, although the results were released in June rather than during the current news window. Neutral Sentiment: The report on Capitol Meridian’s investment in RH Aero Systems does not concern Restoration Hardware Holdings and should not be interpreted as news for RH. Capitol Meridian to invest in aviation services firm RH Aero Systems

The report on Capitol Meridian’s investment in RH Aero Systems does not concern Restoration Hardware Holdings and should not be interpreted as news for RH. Neutral Sentiment: Red Hill Minerals’ royalty and exploration update relates to Red Hill Iron Limited ASX: RHI , not RH. Red Hill Minerals Lifts Royalty Income and Expands Exploration Portfolio

Red Hill Minerals’ royalty and exploration update relates to Red Hill Iron Limited , not RH. Negative Sentiment: RH’s latest reported revenue declined 1.7% year over year, while the company posted a quarterly loss. Those results remain a fundamental overhang, particularly given RH’s premium valuation and elevated leverage, despite the earnings beat.

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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