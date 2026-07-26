Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,097 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the construction company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,372,000. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.49 and a 52 week high of $144.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.94 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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