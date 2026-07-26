Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 5,066 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,013 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 27.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,650 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 695,600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 60,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE RSG opened at $216.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.24 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.41 and a 1-year high of $246.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus cut Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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