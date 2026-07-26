Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,723 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 79,790.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 127,665 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,652 shares of the company's stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 207,429 shares of the company's stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 189,276 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $52.65.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is presently 251.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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