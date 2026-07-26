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London Co. of Virginia Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
ACI Worldwide logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.9% in the first quarter, buying 278,744 more shares and bringing its holdings to 1.68 million shares worth about $68.9 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to their positions, and 94.73% of ACI Worldwide’s stock is now held by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • The company has drawn a mixed-to-positive analyst view: one firm upgraded it to buy, while the consensus rating remains Hold with a $64 average target price; ACI Worldwide also recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,581 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.65% of ACI Worldwide worth $68,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,875.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 332,600 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 92.7% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 86,514 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,619 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,769,112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 20,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 503,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.98. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.51%.ACI Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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