London Co. of Virginia Sells 410,027 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904,868 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 410,027 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.27% of Ally Financial worth $153,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 374.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.75%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Ally Financial's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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