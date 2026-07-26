London Co. of Virginia Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,886 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $79,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,626 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $380,304.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3%

Republic Services stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $196.41 and a one year high of $246.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

See Also

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