Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 67,700 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,700 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the technology company's stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,883.43. This represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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