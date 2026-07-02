Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.64 Million Position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 477 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett reiterated an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Insider Activity at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $319,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.85 and a 12-month high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report).

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