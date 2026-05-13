Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,980 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 102.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,056,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 207.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $517,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 243.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $247,817,000 after purchasing an additional 791,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,114 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.34.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

More Lowe's Companies News

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Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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