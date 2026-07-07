MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,237,515,000 after purchasing an additional 157,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $331,374,000 after buying an additional 136,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $186,080,000 after buying an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $217,073,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,609,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,351.64. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $23.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.11. 368,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $358.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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