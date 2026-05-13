Madison Asset Management LLC Has $124.69 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,548 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 10,709 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $124,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

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Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $326.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $311.08 and its 200-day moving average is $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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