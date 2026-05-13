Madison Asset Management LLC Has $53.86 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $53,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,542,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $657,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $282,021,000 after buying an additional 1,504,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,434 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $285,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,293,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $663,676,000 after acquiring an additional 753,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.06 and a one year high of $235.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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