Main Street Research LLC Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 272,603 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Main Street Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, President Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,562,180. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.37 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $309.35 billion, a PE ratio of 144.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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