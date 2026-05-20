Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,849,636 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $411,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,155 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of NIKE by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,753,317 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $812,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,182,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

More NIKE News

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NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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