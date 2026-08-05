Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $10.09 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,898 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 30,068 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $479.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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