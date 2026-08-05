Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 49,022 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $321,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,728,123 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $957,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,651 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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