Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. ASML comprises 3.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,168,227,000 after buying an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,060,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,364,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,711.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $684.24 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,763.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,545.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 44.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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