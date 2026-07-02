Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Cane Capital Partners LLC

Cane Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 186,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $272.05 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $225.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,273 shares of company stock worth $26,796,269. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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