Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,871,296 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,589,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.10% of Marvell Technology worth $977,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,981 shares of company stock worth $8,207,942. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

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Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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