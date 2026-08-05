MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 20,227 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 147.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results decisively exceeded expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.41 versus the $0.34 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, ahead of expectations near $1.81 billion. The company also reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Adjusted EPS was $0.41 versus the $0.34 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 93% year over year to $1.935 billion, ahead of expectations near $1.81 billion. The company also reported a 62% adjusted operating margin and $1.22 billion in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Commercial growth was the key catalyst: U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue rose 115%. Management attributed the acceleration to strong demand for secure, sovereign AI tools across commercial and government customers. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% to $764 million, while total U.S. revenue rose 115%. Management attributed the acceleration to strong demand for secure, sovereign AI tools across commercial and government customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised substantially: Palantir now expects approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, representing about 82% growth, and forecast U.S. commercial revenue above $3.424 billion, or at least 134% growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $2.16 billion also topped consensus. Palantir lifts guidance

Palantir now expects approximately $8.15 billion-$8.16 billion in 2026 revenue, representing about 82% growth, and forecast U.S. commercial revenue above $3.424 billion, or at least 134% growth. Third-quarter revenue guidance of roughly $2.16 billion also topped consensus. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, Northland raised its target to $200, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings surprise also forced short sellers to cover losses estimated at roughly $3 billion, potentially adding buying pressure. Deutsche Bank upgrades Palantir

Deutsche Bank upgraded PLTR to Buy, Northland raised its target to $200, and Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating with a $230 target. The earnings surprise also forced short sellers to cover losses estimated at roughly $3 billion, potentially adding buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: A broader technology rally, record major indexes and easing geopolitical concerns provided a supportive market backdrop, but the company’s earnings and guidance were the primary PLTR-specific drivers. S&P 500 and Dow scale peaks

A broader technology rally, record major indexes and easing geopolitical concerns provided a supportive market backdrop, but the company’s earnings and guidance were the primary PLTR-specific drivers. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a major risk: Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $156 target, below the current reference level, while other analysts warned that expectations may already discount years of rapid growth. Palantir valuation analysis

Even after the earnings beat, PLTR trades at an exceptionally high earnings and sales multiple. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating with a $156 target, below the current reference level, while other analysts warned that expectations may already discount years of rapid growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, including transactions by senior executives and co-founders. That does not necessarily signal weakening operations, but it may concern investors after the strong rally.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average is $139.93. The company has a market cap of $389.95 billion, a PE ratio of 182.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 49.01%.The business's revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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