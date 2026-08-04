MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 7,364 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,484 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $372.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.92 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Alphabet's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $3,832,277.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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