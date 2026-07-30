Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,344 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,990,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 695,464 shares of the company's stock worth $76,230,000 after acquiring an additional 301,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 772,837 shares of the company's stock worth $84,711,000 after acquiring an additional 318,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock worth $187,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,672 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report).

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