Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.4% of Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,574,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,446,959 shares of the company's stock worth $1,528,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.88.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations. Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Positive Sentiment: U.S. commercial growth accelerated sharply. U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. The Most Important Number in Palantir’s Earnings Report

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance above Wall Street expectations. Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Operating leverage remained strong. Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Palantir Q2 2026 results

Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Palantir CEO discusses the AI industry

CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling risks remain. Palantir trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth slows or guidance disappoints. Reports also highlighted substantial insider selling with no reported insider purchases over the past six months, while scrutiny of the company’s U.K. NHS data-platform work remains an overhang. Palantir faces valuation concerns

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 141.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.04.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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