Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,648 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,911 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,753,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $271.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.The company's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon second-quarter results

Amazon reported record quarterly sales of $200.6 billion, up nearly 20% year over year, while earnings per share of $5.75 significantly exceeded the $1.82 consensus estimate. Operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Amazon AWS growth

AWS revenue accelerated 37% to $42.2 billion—its fastest growth in 18 quarters—beating expectations as enterprise AI demand strengthened. The result helped ease concerns that Amazon’s massive AI infrastructure investments would not produce adequate returns. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat.

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to approximately $19.8 billion, while stronger e-commerce activity and robotics-supported fulfillment added to the broad-based quarterly beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Amazon analyst price targets

Multiple firms raised their price targets following the results, including JPMorgan to $365, Benchmark to $400, Truist to $350, and RBC to $330. Analysts cited accelerating AWS growth, AI monetization and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Amazon OpenAI investment

Amazon completed the remaining $35 billion of its planned OpenAI investment, bringing its total commitment to $50 billion. The partnership could support future AWS demand, although it also increases capital commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny.

Amazon raised its 2026 capital-spending outlook to $220 billion to expand AI and cloud capacity. Management sees demand extending into 2028, but the scale of spending will keep free cash flow and funding requirements under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the roughly $204.6 billion analyst consensus, creating a potential near-term headwind despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces consumer lawsuits alleging misleading seafood sustainability claims and the sale of protein powder allegedly contaminated with heavy metals. The cases could create legal, reputational and compliance costs, though their financial impact is currently unclear. Amazon consumer lawsuit

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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