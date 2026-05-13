Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 773.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,388 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 646,056 shares of company stock worth $94,594,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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