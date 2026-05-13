Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innodata Inc. $INOD

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) by 237.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,927 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Innodata worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,491 shares of the technology company's stock worth $141,847,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 1.4% in the third quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,374 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INOD shares. BWS Financial reiterated a "top pick" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Innodata from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Innodata

Key Headlines Impacting Innodata

Here are the key news stories impacting Innodata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innodata’s Q1 results were described as “blowout” earnings, with the company highlighting strong demand and upbeat commentary on its earnings call. The stock also got a lift from reports that profits nearly doubled and revenue jumped 54% to a record $90.1 million, reinforcing the idea that AI-related data demand is driving growth. Article Title

Innodata’s Q1 results were described as “blowout” earnings, with the company highlighting strong demand and upbeat commentary on its earnings call. The stock also got a lift from reports that profits nearly doubled and revenue jumped 54% to a record $90.1 million, reinforcing the idea that AI-related data demand is driving growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year growth guidance again, which suggests momentum is continuing and may support further upside if execution stays strong. Article Title

Management raised full-year growth guidance again, which suggests momentum is continuing and may support further upside if execution stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has been elevated, with unusual call buying earlier in the week and heavy put buying more recently. That points to very high investor interest and disagreement about how much of the rally is already priced in.

Trading activity has been elevated, with unusual call buying earlier in the week and heavy put buying more recently. That points to very high investor interest and disagreement about how much of the rally is already priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group trimmed its 2027 EPS estimates for several quarters, which could temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the cuts do not appear to have outweighed the strong near-term operating results so far.

Maxim Group trimmed its 2027 EPS estimates for several quarters, which could temper enthusiasm somewhat, but the cuts do not appear to have outweighed the strong near-term operating results so far. Negative Sentiment: The stock may be seeing some profit-taking after a sharp run-up, and bearish options activity suggests some traders are positioning for a pullback after the recent surge. Article Title

Innodata Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Innodata Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

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