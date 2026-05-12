Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $469.22. The stock has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business's 50 day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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