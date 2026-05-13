Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,061 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $472,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,925.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $294,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Lam Research to $375 from $350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling further upside as analysts see strong execution and demand momentum.

B. Riley raised its price target on Lam Research to $375 from $350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling further upside as analysts see strong execution and demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $300 target, citing Lam Research’s favorable positioning as wafer fabrication investment strengthens.

Seaport Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $300 target, citing Lam Research’s favorable positioning as wafer fabrication investment strengthens. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Lam Research’s gross margin nearing 50%, with guidance implying about 50.5%, suggesting strong pricing power and efficient operations amid AI-related demand.

Multiple articles highlighted Lam Research’s gross margin nearing 50%, with guidance implying about 50.5%, suggesting strong pricing power and efficient operations amid AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the memory-chip shortage noted that tighter supply is pushing customers to invest more in equipment and infrastructure, which could support orders for Lam Research tools.

Coverage around the memory-chip shortage noted that tighter supply is pushing customers to invest more in equipment and infrastructure, which could support orders for Lam Research tools. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to rising AI infrastructure spending, advanced packaging demand, and foundry expansion as broader tailwinds for semiconductor equipment names like LRCX.

Recent commentary also pointed to rising AI infrastructure spending, advanced packaging demand, and foundry expansion as broader tailwinds for semiconductor equipment names like LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research has also been featured in several valuation and “top stock” pieces, reinforcing positive sentiment but not adding new company-specific fundamentals.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $361.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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