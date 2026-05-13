Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33,666 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 265.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,335 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $982,969,000 after buying an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658,867 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,211,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $566,659,000 after acquiring an additional 117,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,199,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: New STEP UP analyses showed the higher-dose Wegovy (7.2 mg) helped early responders achieve nearly 28% average weight loss by week 72, with most of the reduction coming from body fat while preserving muscle health. Article Title

New STEP UP analyses showed the higher-dose Wegovy (7.2 mg) helped early responders achieve nearly 28% average weight loss by week 72, with most of the reduction coming from body fat while preserving muscle health. Positive Sentiment: Additional data presented at the European Congress on Obesity showed Wegovy delivered substantial weight loss in women across menopause stages, along with lower migraine and depression risk signals, broadening the drug’s clinical appeal. Article Title

Additional data presented at the European Congress on Obesity showed Wegovy delivered substantial weight loss in women across menopause stages, along with lower migraine and depression risk signals, broadening the drug’s clinical appeal. Positive Sentiment: CNBC highlighted the same high-dose Wegovy results, which strengthen the case for a premium obesity-treatment label and support Novo Nordisk’s longer-term GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CNBC highlighted the same high-dose Wegovy results, which strengthen the case for a premium obesity-treatment label and support Novo Nordisk’s longer-term GLP-1 franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Novo Nordisk also announced that board members, executives, and associated persons reported share transactions, a routine disclosure that does not by itself signal a major fundamental change. Article Title

Novo Nordisk also announced that board members, executives, and associated persons reported share transactions, a routine disclosure that does not by itself signal a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting NVO as a trending stock and broader GLP-1 market commentary may be adding attention, but the more important driver is still the company’s obesity-drug data and competitive positioning versus Eli Lilly. Article Title

Coverage noting NVO as a trending stock and broader GLP-1 market commentary may be adding attention, but the more important driver is still the company’s obesity-drug data and competitive positioning versus Eli Lilly. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains because the GLP-1 market is highly competitive, with Eli Lilly increasingly seen as the dominant rival; pricing pressure and portfolio erosion could cap upside even after the positive Wegovy readouts. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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