Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,391.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,275.79. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,023.05 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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