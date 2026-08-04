Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is German American Bancorp Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,628 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,906,086 shares of the software giant's stock worth $8,108,976,000 after purchasing an additional 781,973 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software giant's stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $487.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $553.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a 200 day moving average of $405.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software giant reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.50. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 40.31%.The company had revenue of $90.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore set a $528.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 6th. Forty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $558.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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