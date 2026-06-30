Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Position Increased by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,582 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.9% of Coerente Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coerente Capital Management's holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 20,598 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the software giant's stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Microsoft from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $560.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $368.57 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $349.20 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day moving average is $409.33 and its 200 day moving average is $420.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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