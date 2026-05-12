Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639,900 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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