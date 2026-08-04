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Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Militia Capital Management bought 21,436 shares of Super Micro Computer worth approximately $488,000 in the first quarter. Institutional investors collectively own 84.06% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with four Buy, twelve Hold and two Sell ratings; the consensus rating is Hold with a $39.21 price target.
  • Super Micro reported quarterly EPS of $0.84, exceeding the $0.63 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 122.7% year over year to $10.24 billion—below analysts’ $12.39 billion forecast.
  • Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer.

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $45.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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