Mishpacha Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 56,110 Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Mishpacha Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,110 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $17,607,000. Alphabet accounts for 14.7% of Mishpacha Holdings Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financially in Tune LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 6,725 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 98,537 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $404.47. The company's 50 day moving average price is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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