Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,686 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,890 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 57,091 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 439.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,515 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $76.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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