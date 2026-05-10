Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.95 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,276 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Rollins worth $35,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,543 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 758,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Rollins by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,009,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,592,000 after buying an additional 666,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,981,000 after buying an additional 594,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rollins by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,960 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,448,000 after buying an additional 575,242 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.Rollins's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is 66.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rollins said it will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14, which could give investors more visibility into growth plans, margins, and outlook. Rollins To Host 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14th

Rollins said it will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14, which could give investors more visibility into growth plans, margins, and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted resilient demand and said Rollins remains a buy, noting about 10% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026 and that margin pressure may be temporary rather than structural. Rollins: Demand Held Up, But Ebitda Impacted By Non-Structural Reasons

Recent analysis highlighted resilient demand and said Rollins remains a buy, noting about 10% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026 and that margin pressure may be temporary rather than structural. Neutral Sentiment: Rollins’ latest quarterly report showed earnings of $0.24 per share, in line with estimates, and revenue of $906.4 million, which topped expectations and rose 10.2% year over year. This supports the stock, but it was already known from the prior earnings release.

Rollins’ latest quarterly report showed earnings of $0.24 per share, in line with estimates, and revenue of $906.4 million, which topped expectations and rose 10.2% year over year. This supports the stock, but it was already known from the prior earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines in the feed refer to wrestler Seth Rollins, which are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. and should not materially affect the stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

See Also

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