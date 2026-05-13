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Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.11 Million Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
D-Wave Quantum logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management opened a new position in D-Wave Quantum, buying 39,400 shares worth about $1.11 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional interest in QBTS remains notable, with several other hedge funds and asset managers also adding stakes; 42.47% of the stock is now owned by institutional investors.
  • D-Wave’s latest earnings showed mixed results: it beat EPS expectations with a loss of $0.05 per share, but revenue of $2.86 million came in well below estimates and fell sharply year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 133.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,652.03. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $188,746.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,451,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,588,658.01. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $574,571. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 58.58% and a negative net margin of 1,444.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

About D-Wave Quantum

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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